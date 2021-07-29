Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.05-5.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.3-125.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120.91 billion.Centene also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.050-$5.350 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,288. Centene has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.72.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

CNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.38.

In related news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,682 shares of company stock worth $5,718,880 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

