Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Short Interest Down 62.5% in July

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the June 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMI. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 40,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 44,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NMI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.93. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,148. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.76. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $12.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

