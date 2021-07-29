RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Short Interest Up 220.0% in July

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 220.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 6,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $157,270.08. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,529.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 131.2% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 8.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.32. 14,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,436. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.29. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $24.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0917 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

