Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. Altabancorp had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 11.78%.

Altabancorp stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.16. 981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.18 million, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.95. Altabancorp has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $47.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.58.

Get Altabancorp alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALTA. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Altabancorp news, major shareholder Newbold Family Trust sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $102,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 16.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Altabancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altabancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.