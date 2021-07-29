93,587 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 93,587 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 558.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,615,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 661,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $95,361,000 after buying an additional 11,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,403,257. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.29. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $398.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,391,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.87.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

