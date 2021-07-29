HNP Capital LLC Purchases 2,774 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

HNP Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,052 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.8% of HNP Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 29.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,403,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.87.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.