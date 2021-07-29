Founders Capital Management Has $2.14 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Founders Capital Management lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,219 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.5% of Founders Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 392,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 35,691 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 31,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 189,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 13,078 shares during the period. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $28.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,026,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,423,258. The firm has a market cap of $202.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

