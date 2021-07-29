Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.22. 233,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,386. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $54.66 and a 12 month high of $89.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.51.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on AEM shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.