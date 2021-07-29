StoneX Group Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of StoneX Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $298.65. The company had a trading volume of 34,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,650. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $210.50 and a one year high of $299.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $282.39.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

