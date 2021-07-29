KB Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 363 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 363 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000. Amazon.com comprises about 0.5% of KB Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Novak Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,005 shares of company stock worth $449,130,095. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,189.42.

Shares of AMZN traded down $17.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3,613.20. 59,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,560,283. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,450.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

