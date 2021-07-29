Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,129 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 11,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 27,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC raised its position in Amgen by 10.4% during the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.04.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $243.74. 13,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,605,479. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.61. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

