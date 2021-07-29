TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.46 Million

Equities analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) will announce $60.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.00 million. TechTarget reported sales of $34.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full year sales of $242.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $236.95 million to $250.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $273.70 million, with estimates ranging from $261.47 million to $287.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. TechTarget had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Sidoti assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

NASDAQ TTGT remained flat at $$74.14 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.25. TechTarget has a 52 week low of $35.45 and a 52 week high of $101.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 125.60 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 17,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $1,211,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,005 shares of company stock worth $4,256,952. 10.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTGT. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth $1,755,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,078,000 after buying an additional 263,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

