$77.63 Million in Sales Expected for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) will post $77.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.75 million and the lowest is $77.50 million. CECO Environmental reported sales of $75.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year sales of $318.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $316.20 million to $320.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $347.02 million, with estimates ranging from $338.90 million to $355.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $71.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 325.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 214.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 41.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CECE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.06. 1,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.37 million, a PE ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.51. CECO Environmental has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.71.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

