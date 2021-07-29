Brokerages Expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $106.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) will announce $106.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $108.40 million and the lowest is $104.90 million. Tecnoglass reported sales of $81.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full year sales of $430.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $430.00 million to $430.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $462.85 million, with estimates ranging from $447.20 million to $479.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $110.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.68 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 12.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James raised Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tecnoglass currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Tecnoglass stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,606. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $931.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.67. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $24.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.92%.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,202.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth $561,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 15,807 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 14.4% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 39,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the period. 19.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

