Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-$2.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $740-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $728.74 million.Shutterstock also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.800-$2.950 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSTK. Truist Securities increased their price target on Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shutterstock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist increased their price target on Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.71.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SSTK traded up $4.03 on Thursday, reaching $107.76. 6,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,837. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $108.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $31,886.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,995,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,672,900.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $90,657.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,362 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,504 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.