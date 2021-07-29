Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 27.71%.

NFBK traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.46. 1,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,949. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.38. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $844.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, EVP Tara L. French bought 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.35 per share, with a total value of $30,133.05. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at $321,310.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,843 shares of company stock worth $63,133. 7.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

