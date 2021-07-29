Verity & Verity LLC Buys 35,491 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,491 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 2.0% of Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.79. The company had a trading volume of 931,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,944,984. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

