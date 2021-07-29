Prentice Wealth Management LLC Makes New $147,000 Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.29.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,944,984. The company has a market cap of $239.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.75. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $43.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

