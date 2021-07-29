$1.57 Billion in Sales Expected for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) will post $1.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.53 billion and the highest is $1.61 billion. O-I Glass posted sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full-year sales of $6.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.70% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OI. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

Shares of NYSE OI traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.63. 126,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,995. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth about $9,910,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 550,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after buying an additional 89,659 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,016,000 after buying an additional 665,662 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 31,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 445.1% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 110,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 89,934 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

