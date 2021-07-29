$0.52 EPS Expected for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) will report $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Echo Global Logistics reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 9.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ECHO shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ECHO traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.66. 68,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,456. The company has a market capitalization of $816.66 million, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.09. Echo Global Logistics has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $339,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,947.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,776,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 3,557.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

