AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 91.8% from the June 30th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFB. UBS Group AG increased its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 344,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 57,110 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 699,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after buying an additional 27,067 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,257,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,902,000 after buying an additional 23,404 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 203,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 21,368 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.18. 562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,647. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.01. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $15.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0533 per share. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

