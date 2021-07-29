Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,600 shares, an increase of 198.0% from the June 30th total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:BGB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,902. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.71. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 107.3% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period.

About Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

