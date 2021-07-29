St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their under review rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC lowered St. James’s Place to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,375 ($17.96) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,307 ($17.08) to GBX 1,355 ($17.70) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded St. James’s Place to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,440 ($18.81) to GBX 1,620 ($21.17) in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,305.22 ($17.05).

LON:STJ traded up GBX 18.50 ($0.24) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,611 ($21.05). 1,263,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,056. St. James’s Place has a twelve month low of GBX 880.20 ($11.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,629.50 ($21.29). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,470.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a GBX 11.55 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

In other news, insider Andrew Croft acquired 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 911 ($11.90) per share, with a total value of £8,991.57 ($11,747.54).

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

