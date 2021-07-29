Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $766.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to post sales of $766.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $766.70 million to $767.00 million. Overstock.com reported sales of $782.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $659.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 3.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSTK. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.14.

In related news, CTO Joel Weight sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,378 shares in the company, valued at $110,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,626,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,528. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 994.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the first quarter worth $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the first quarter worth $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 244.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 125.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSTK traded down $2.50 on Friday, reaching $72.85. The stock had a trading volume of 167,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,787. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Overstock.com has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $128.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.61.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

