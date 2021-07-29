Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $445.39 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) will report sales of $445.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $444.68 million and the highest is $446.10 million. Sykes Enterprises reported sales of $416.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sykes Enterprises.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sykes Enterprises’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research lowered Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Sidoti lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sykes Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of SYKE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Sykes Enterprises has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $54.01. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 12,655 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 41,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 14,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

