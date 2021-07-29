Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Given New GBX 100 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Staffline Group (LON:STAF) had its price target upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a research note published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:STAF traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 65 ($0.85). The stock had a trading volume of 276,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,858. The stock has a market cap of £107.75 million and a P/E ratio of -0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 58.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.42. Staffline Group has a 1 year low of GBX 23.24 ($0.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 82.38 ($1.08).

Get Staffline Group alerts:

About Staffline Group

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. It provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Staffline Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffline Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.