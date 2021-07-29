Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Given New GBX 100 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Staffline Group (LON:STAF) had its price target upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a research note published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of LON:STAF traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 65 ($0.85). The stock had a trading volume of 276,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,858. The stock has a market cap of £107.75 million and a P/E ratio of -0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 58.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.42. Staffline Group has a 1 year low of GBX 23.24 ($0.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 82.38 ($1.08).
About Staffline Group
