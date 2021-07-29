$1.44 Billion in Sales Expected for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.47 billion. NetApp posted sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year sales of $6.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.09 billion to $6.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. OTR Global upgraded shares of NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NetApp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.39.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,508,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,272,322,000 after purchasing an additional 470,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,178,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $302,985,000 after purchasing an additional 335,321 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth $266,984,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,488,753 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $220,710,000 after purchasing an additional 800,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

NTAP traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.00. 36,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,735. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.21. NetApp has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $84.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

