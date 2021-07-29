$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to announce $0.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Selective Insurance Group reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Selective Insurance Group.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 11.12%.

A number of analysts have commented on SIGI shares. Bank of America started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JMP Securities cut Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

In related news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 32,388 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $2,448,208.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 50,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,179 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

SIGI traded up $1.88 on Thursday, reaching $80.44. 2,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,301. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.63. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.04 and a fifty-two week high of $82.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.84.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Read More: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selective Insurance Group (SIGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.