Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VOPKY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Vopak in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Royal Vopak from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Vopak from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Get Royal Vopak alerts:

Shares of Royal Vopak stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.40. 439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,853. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Royal Vopak has a 1-year low of $43.10 and a 1-year high of $58.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.11. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.34.

Royal Vopak NV engages in the operation of bulk liquids storage terminals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Vopak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Vopak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.