Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2021

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VOPKY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Vopak in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Royal Vopak from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Vopak from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of Royal Vopak stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.40. 439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,853. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Royal Vopak has a 1-year low of $43.10 and a 1-year high of $58.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.11. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.34.

Royal Vopak Company Profile

Royal Vopak NV engages in the operation of bulk liquids storage terminals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

