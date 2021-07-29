Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Cargotec (OTCMKTS:CYJBF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CYJBF stock remained flat at $$56.80 during trading on Thursday. Cargotec has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $56.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.21.

About Cargotec

Cargotec Oyj provides cargo handling solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers industry shaping, eco-efficient cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and support services. The Hiab segment area comprises of oader cranes, truck mounted forklifts, forestry and recycling cranes, hooklifts, and skiploaders, as well as tail lifts.

