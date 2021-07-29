Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of KLPEF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.42. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Klépierre has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $31.28.

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

