IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) PT Lowered to $22.00

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on IMAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush raised shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. IMAX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.01.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.42. The company had a trading volume of 21,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,035. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.56. The stock has a market cap of $974.67 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.80. IMAX has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. IMAX had a negative net margin of 77.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 475.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IMAX will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IMAX news, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,126. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in IMAX by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,201 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 11,150.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in IMAX by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 24,689 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in IMAX in the fourth quarter worth $8,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

