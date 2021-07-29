Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Citigroup in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a $18.12 price objective on Prysmian and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of Prysmian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.12.

Shares of Prysmian stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.84. 13,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,603. Prysmian has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.73.

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment comprising trade and installers; power distribution and overhead transmission lines; and industrial and network components for various industries, which includes oil and gas, downhole technology, elevators, automotive, nuclear, mining, marine, and infrastructure sectors, as well as for renewable energy field, military, railways, and cranes.

