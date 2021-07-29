Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Tompkins Financial Corp’s 8th Largest Position

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 358,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,588,000 after buying an additional 96,927 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,745,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,738,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,003,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,369,000 after purchasing an additional 45,146 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.19. 180,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,826,760. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $53.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.04.

