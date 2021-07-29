Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.72. Lawson Products reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 871.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $103.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.49 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAWS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lawson Products by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 302.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Lawson Products during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

LAWS stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.50. The company had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,074. Lawson Products has a one year low of $28.42 and a one year high of $62.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.10 million, a PE ratio of 79.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

