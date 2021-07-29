Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.53 EPS

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 30.33%.

Shares of NYSE:SC traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.03. The company had a trading volume of 29,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,809. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. Santander Consumer USA has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 51.93 and a quick ratio of 51.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

SC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Santander Consumer USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

