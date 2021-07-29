Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target Cut to GBX 7,770 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 8,250 ($107.79) to GBX 7,770 ($101.52) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,830 ($89.23) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,550 ($72.51) to GBX 6,150 ($80.35) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,219.23 ($81.25).

RIO stock traded up GBX 164 ($2.14) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 6,291 ($82.19). The stock had a trading volume of 2,263,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,790. The company has a market cap of £101.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,016.62.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total transaction of £289.10 ($377.71).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

