discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of discoverIE Group from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 930 ($12.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

discoverIE Group stock traded up GBX 22 ($0.29) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,034 ($13.51). The company had a trading volume of 249,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,285. The stock has a market capitalization of £924.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89. discoverIE Group has a one year low of GBX 559.84 ($7.31) and a one year high of GBX 1,058.50 ($13.83). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 880.22.

In other discoverIE Group news, insider Nicholas Jefferies bought 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 944 ($12.33) per share, for a total transaction of £34,956.32 ($45,670.66).

discoverIE Group Company Profile

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

