Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Methanex had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%.

Shares of Methanex stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $33.18. The stock had a trading volume of 18,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.11. Methanex has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $49.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -28.49 and a beta of 2.23.

Get Methanex alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently -4.94%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MEOH. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Methanex from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Methanex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Methanex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.