Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Increases By 582.6%

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 582.6% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE EVN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.32. 2,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,323. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.10. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $14.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0477 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,321,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,197,000 after purchasing an additional 80,498 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 604.7% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

