Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Increases By 582.6%

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 582.6% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE EVN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.32. 2,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,323. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.10. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $14.37.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0477 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
