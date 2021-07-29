Oil Search Limited (OTCMKTS:OISHY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in July

Oil Search Limited (OTCMKTS:OISHY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Oil Search in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.30 target price on the stock.

Get Oil Search alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:OISHY remained flat at $$14.75 during midday trading on Thursday. 25 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80. Oil Search has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $17.22.

Oil Search Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties primarily in Papua New Guinea, the United States, and Australia. It operates through PNG Business Unit and Alaska Business Unit segments. The company is involved in the exploration, development, production, and sale of hydrocarbons, liquefied natural gas, crude oil, natural gas, condensate, naphtha, and other refined products; and power generation activities.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Oil Search Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil Search and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.