Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Sets New 52-Week High at $202.91

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $202.91 and last traded at $202.91, with a volume of 55287 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $198.23.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.64.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.91%.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,553.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 239.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 310.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 265.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

