Short Interest in Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN) Grows By 456.9%

Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,392,500 shares, an increase of 456.9% from the June 30th total of 609,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 533,408,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Medican Enterprises stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 146,330,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,124,625. Medican Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.
About Medican Enterprises
