Short Interest in Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN) Grows By 456.9%

Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,392,500 shares, an increase of 456.9% from the June 30th total of 609,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 533,408,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Medican Enterprises stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 146,330,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,124,625. Medican Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

About Medican Enterprises

Medican Enterprises, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on pursuing business opportunities in the medical and recreational marijuana sector. The company intends to invest in business of growing, marketing, research and development, training, distribution, and retail sale of medical and recreational marijuana in the United States and Canada.

