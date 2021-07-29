Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP Sells $69,860.00 in Stock

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of Kimball Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $69,860.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John H. Kahle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

On Thursday, July 15th, John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of Kimball Electronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $70,875.00.

Shares of KE stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.50. 454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,639. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The firm has a market cap of $511.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.42.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $310.33 million for the quarter.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,141 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 20,410 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimball Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Kimball Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 13,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.