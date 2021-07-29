Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Receives Outperform Rating from CIBC

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$20.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 92.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CVE. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 price objective on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. CSFB upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.41.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE CVE traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.39. 4,681,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,559,784. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.15 and a 12 month high of C$12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$11.08.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$9.52 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.19 per share, with a total value of C$794,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 339,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,459,046.66. Also, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay bought 4,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,929.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$427,724.14.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.