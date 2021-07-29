TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$74.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TC Energy to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.89.

TRP stock traded down C$0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$61.32. 952,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,463,496. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$62.29. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$50.61 and a 12 month high of C$66.14. The company has a market cap of C$60.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$3.38 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.4499999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TC Energy news, Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.66, for a total transaction of C$65,996.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$226,464.02. Insiders have sold a total of 2,900 shares of company stock worth $198,319 over the last three months.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

