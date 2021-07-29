Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $415.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANTM. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus lifted their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

ANTM traded up $4.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $384.45. The company had a trading volume of 38,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,343. The company has a 50-day moving average of $387.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. Anthem’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 25.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

In other news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 725,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,882,000 after purchasing an additional 167,364 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

