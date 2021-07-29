Coe Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Coe Capital Management LLC lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.89.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $1.74 on Thursday, reaching $327.26. The stock had a trading volume of 83,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,392. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $316.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The stock has a market cap of $347.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

