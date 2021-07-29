Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 0.5% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 264,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 16,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, raised their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.44.

Accenture stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $318.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,828. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $295.87. The firm has a market cap of $201.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $210.42 and a 52-week high of $321.00.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.