180 Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,583 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.5% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1,605.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,692,000 after purchasing an additional 203,554 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 584,731 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,594,000 after purchasing an additional 230,969 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $144.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.27. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $93.71 and a one year high of $150.00. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.06.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.